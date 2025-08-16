Walk through history: Inside the home of a Kurdish hero

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The home of Sheikh Mahmoud Hafid Barzangi, known as the "King of Kurdistan," has been transformed into a museum showcasing his role in early 20th-century Kurdish uprisings against British rule.

Located in Darikala, a village between Garmian and Al-Sulaymaniyah, the house retains modest furnishings, family photographs, and rugs that were used during his campaigns.

Shafaq News correspondent toured the residence, capturing artifacts that reflect Sheikh Mahmoud’s efforts for Kurdish autonomy and his advocacy for an independent Kurdish state.

Born into a family with both religious Sufi and tribal influence, Sheikh Mahmoud Hafid, also known as Mahmoud Hafidzadeh Barzangi, emerged as a prominent political and social leader.

He led a series of Kurdish uprisings in the 1920s, earning the title "King of Kurdistan" during a turbulent period in Iraq’s history. One of his most notable battles took place at Bazian Pass (Darbendi Bazian), where he secured the strategic passage. The site later became known as the "Rock of Freedom" and was eventually converted into a public park called Berde Qaraman in Kurdish.