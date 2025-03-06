Iraq secures +$700K to upgrade Al-Sulaymaniyah Museum

Shafaq News/ Japan provided a one billion Iraqi dinars ($763,331.39) grant to develop the Slemani Museum, Al-Sulaymaniyah, as part of a project supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), an Iraqi MP on Thursday.

Lawmaker Briar Rashid revealed in a statement that intensive efforts had been made in recent months to attract support from international organizations for the development of cultural institutions in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, noting that these efforts led to the approval of the Japanese Ambassador to Baghdad for the project.

The minister visited the Japanese Embassy in Baghdad last Tuesday, where he met with Charge d'Affaires Kenji Yokota to discuss the project's implementation.

Rashid further confirmed that the project would commence this month and “would play a significant role in preserving cultural heritage and enhancing the capabilities of the Slemani Museum.” This includes documenting and cataloging artifacts, managing historical sites, as well as carrying out restoration and conservation work on the region's archaeological heritage.