From Iraq to Russia: Iraqi calligraphers exhibit 39 pieces in Kazan

Shafaq News/ Six leading Iraqi calligraphers are exhibiting their work in Russia for the first time as part of a groundbreaking cultural showcase in Kazan.

Titled The Journey of Arabic Calligraphy: From Iraq to Russia, the exhibition opened May 16 at the Museum of Islamic Culture inside the Qol Sharif Mosque and is part of the Kazan Forum’s cultural program organized by the Russian House in Iraq and Tatarstan’s Ministry of Culture.

The show features 39 pieces by members of the Iraqi Calligraphers Association’s Babil branch, blending classical forms with modern flair. Traditional ink and gold-leaf works appear alongside bold acrylic and copper compositions, highlighting both the heritage and evolving aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy.

Featured artists include Jassim Hammoud Hussein Al-Najafi, Jassim Al-Tamimi, Qassim Taher Abbas Al-Hafizi, Rasoul Hamza Nasser Al-Zarkani, Khudair Sharad Kareem Al-Jubouri, and Haidar Ali Jabr Hussein Al-Shaibani.

Murat Ilshatovich Gatin, Assistant to the President of Tatarstan and Deputy Chair of the Russia–Islamic World group, inaugurated the exhibit with Dr. Alq Ali Mohammed Al-Barghash, head of the Russian House in Iraq. Gatin described the exhibition as “a symbol of deepening cultural dialogue,” while Al-Barghash emphasized the role of art in strengthening Iraqi-Russian ties.