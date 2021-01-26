Masrour Barzani commemorates the liberation of Kobani

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, commemorated the Liberation of Kobani from the grip of ISIS.

Barzani said in a tweet, "Today is not only the anniversary of the liberation of Kobani from the occupation of ISIS, but also the memory of the Kurdish people uniting against a common enemy", adding, "This is a strong reminder that we are always more successful in our unity."

On September 13, 2014, ISIS launched a large-scale attack to seize the Kurdish city of Kobani in northeastern Syria, which was under the military control of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

The Kurdish forces led by the People's Protection Units regained control of the city in late January 2015, and nearly all the other villages by mid-March 2015.

It is worth noting that the Kurdistan Region Parliament approved in October 2014 sending Peshmerga forces to Kobani through Turkey.