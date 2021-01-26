NES commemorates the sixth anniversary of Kobani's liberation

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-26T10:33:25+0000

Shafaq News / the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria commemorated the sixth anniversary of Kobani's liberation on January 26, 2015, and the seventh anniversary of the declaration of the Autonomous Administration on January 27, 2014. The administration said in a statement, "the liberation of Kobani and the victory of its resistance against ISIS mercenaries and their supporters turned into a heroic saga that drew the attention of the whole world." "The liberation of the areas occupied by Turkey, especially Afrin, Sri Kaneh (Ras al-Ain) and Gire Spi (Tell Abyad), is as important as the liberation of Kobani, where the actual collapse of terrorism began", he added. The administration pointed out, "ISIS terrorist organization has turned into a major threat on Syria, the region and the world as a whole after it controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq, and declared the city of Raqqa the capital of its alleged caliphate1', adding, "The resistance that erupted in northern and eastern Syria was not ordinary, as it contributed to protecting Syria and the whole world from being under the threat of the terrorist organization." For his part, the spokesman for the Global Coalition forces, Wayne Marotto, said in a tweet, "Today is Kobani Liberation Day. On January 26, 2015 Kurdish fighters, supported by the International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve air strikes, liberated Kobani and showed that Daesh wasn't invincible and denied them a strategic objective." On September 13, 2014, ISIS launched a large-scale attack to seize the Kurdish city of Kobani in northeastern Syria, which was under the military control of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG). The Kurdish forces led by the People's Protection Units regained control of the city in late January 2015, and nearly all the other villages by mid-March 2015. It is worth noting that the Kurdistan Region Parliament approved in October 2014 sending Peshmerga forces to Kobani through Turkey.

