Shafaq News- Sanaa

The Saudi-led coalition launched a military operation in Yemen on Sunday, targeting resources it said the Houthis used to support their ballistic missile and drone programs.

Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said the operation aimed to weaken Houthi military capabilities and counter threats to Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and shipping routes in the southern Red Sea. Accusing the group of continuing attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, he warned, “The Terrorist Houthi Militia must cease all hostile and brutal operations against civilians and civilian objects otherwise, it shall bear the consequences of its hostile behavior.”

https://t.co/BU160JNVu3 — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 1, 2026

Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported that two Saudi airstrikes struck an oil company station in Bajil district, Hodeidah province, wounding three civilians, while another two hit the Faculty of Medicine at Hodeidah University, with no casualties reported.

In northern Saada province, the broadcaster also documented missile attacks on Al-Dhaher and Haydan districts and Saudi gunfire that injured a civilian in the border district of Shada.

🔴 طيران العدو السعودي يستهدف محطتين تابعتين لشركة النفط اليمنية في #الحديدة و #ذمار #أخبار #جرائم_السعودية_في_اليمن https://t.co/DZFs7PfDNg — قناة المسيرة (@Almasirah_YE) November 1, 2026

A Houthi military source quoted by the Sanaa-based Saba news agency threatened to target Saudi Aramco facilities, warning investors of potential losses and urging international airlines to avoid Saudi airspace except over Mecca and Medina.

On Saturday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree accused Saudi Arabia of launching 66 airstrikes and missile attacks over the preceding 24 hours across Sanaa, Al-Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Hajjah, and Lahj, claiming casualties among civilians, including women and children. He put the total number of Saudi strikes since the latest escalation at 3,755.

Forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, meanwhile, reported carrying out 1,119 attacks on Houthi positions during the ongoing “Dawn of Yemen” campaign, claiming to have “neutralized” 427 Houthi fighters and made territorial gains in Al-Jawf province. Military spokesperson Majed Al-Nuzaili detailed strikes by fighter jets, drones, artillery, and rocket launchers against Houthi commanders, troop concentrations, supply routes, and firing positions, which he said damaged or destroyed 142 military vehicles and other assets.