Shafaq News- Sanaa

The Yemeni forces affiliated with the internationally recognized government carried out 1,119 operations against Houthi positions, claiming to have neutralized 427 fighters and made territorial gains in Al-Jawf province.

Military spokesperson Majed Al-Nuzaili said the operations, conducted under the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign, involved fighter jets, drones, artillery, and rocket launchers targeting Houthi commanders, troop concentrations, reinforcements, firing positions, and supply routes, destroying or damaging 142 military vehicles, pieces of equipment, and transport assets.

Government forces captured several strategic positions and areas of high ground in Al-Jawf, while fighting continued on other fronts, according to Al-Nuzaili. In Taiz, government troops and allied fighters continued fighting Houthi forces, targeting their movements and reinforcements with air and artillery support.

تواصل قواتنا المسلحة تنفيذ مهامها القتالية ضمن عملية «فجر اليمن»، ونفذت خلال الساعات الماضية (1119) عملية استهداف طالت قيادات وتجمعات مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية وتحركاتها وتعزيزاتها ومواقعها ومصادر نيرانها ووسائل إمدادها، باستخدام الطيران الحربي والمسيّر ومدفعية الميدان والراجمات. وأسهمت الاستهدافات، بالتزامن مع أعمال ميدانية محكمة، في إلحاق خسائر بقوات المليشيا، وبإسناد وحداتنا في تحقيق تقدم والسيطرة على عدد من المواقع والهيئات الحاكمة في جبهات الجوف، فيما تتواصل الأعمال القتالية والضغط العملياتي في بقية الجبهات. وفي تعز، يواصل أبطال القوات المسلحة والمقاومة الشعبية مواجهاتهم بثبات وإرادة قتالية عالية، ويوجهون ضربات مؤثرة لتحركات المليشيا وتعزيزاتها، بإسناد جوي ومدفعي. وقد أسفرت العمليات عن تحييد (427) من عناصر المليشيا، وتدمير وإعطاب (142) عربة وآلية ومعدة ووسيلة نقل عسكرية. وتواصل القوات المسلحة أداء مهامها بعزم واقتدار، مع اتخاذ الاحتياطات الواجبة لحماية المدنيين والأعيان المدنية. — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) October 31, 2026

Meanwhile, Houthi-aligned Al-Masirah television reported that Saudi bombardment killed six civilians, including a mother and four of her children, at a house in Al-Shamayatayn district of Taiz province, while a separate attack on a shop in Al-Waziyah market wounded six others, including children.