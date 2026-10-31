Yemen army reports 1,100+ operations against Houthis

Yemen army reports 1,100+ operations against Houthis
2026-10-31T16:08:48+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

The Yemeni forces affiliated with the internationally recognized government carried out 1,119 operations against Houthi positions, claiming to have neutralized 427 fighters and made territorial gains in Al-Jawf province.

Military spokesperson Majed Al-Nuzaili said the operations, conducted under the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign, involved fighter jets, drones, artillery, and rocket launchers targeting Houthi commanders, troop concentrations, reinforcements, firing positions, and supply routes, destroying or damaging 142 military vehicles, pieces of equipment, and transport assets.

Government forces captured several strategic positions and areas of high ground in Al-Jawf, while fighting continued on other fronts, according to Al-Nuzaili. In Taiz, government troops and allied fighters continued fighting Houthi forces, targeting their movements and reinforcements with air and artillery support.

Meanwhile, Houthi-aligned Al-Masirah television reported that Saudi bombardment killed six civilians, including a mother and four of her children, at a house in Al-Shamayatayn district of Taiz province, while a separate attack on a shop in Al-Waziyah market wounded six others, including children.

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