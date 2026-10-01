Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemeni government forces killed more than 100 Houthi fighters on several fronts in Taiz, the official TV affiliate with the internationally recognized government Yemen Today reported on Thursday.

The Taiz military command said government forces and the Popular Resistance, backed by air support, repelled Houthi attacks, captured several fighters and destroyed or disabled military vehicles and an arms depot.

Yemen’s government approved a package of measures to implement a general mobilization plan, including steps to strengthen military, security, economic and humanitarian readiness.

مجلس الوزراء يعتمد حزمة إجراءات تنفيذية لترجمة التعبئة العامة ويثمن الموقف والدعم السعودي pic.twitter.com/BecCj9L5r7 — وزارة الداخلية-الجمهورية اليمنية (@moiyemen) October 1, 2026

Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV said Saudi aircraft carried out two strikes in Saada province.

The group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said Saudi aircraft and missiles carried out 47 strikes over the previous 24 hours in Taiz, Saada and Al-Jawf, targeting telecommunications networks, schools and other civilian sites. Saree put the total number of Saudi air and missile strikes since the latest escalation began at 1,256.

🟥 متحدث القوات المسلحة اليمنية:♦️ شن طيران العدو السعودي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية 47 غارةً جويةً وصاروخاً على محافظات تعز وصعدة والجوف♦️ غارات العدو السعودي نفذت بطائرات "F-15" و"تايفون" أقلعت من قاعدتي خميس مشيط والطائف والعدوان الصاروخي من جيزان♦️ غارات العدو السعودي… pic.twitter.com/yfFJsjErMm — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) October 1, 2026

The Saudi-led coalition accused the Houthis of carrying out a drone attack on an electricity distribution station in Medina on September 29. The Houthis denied responsibility.