Shafaq News- Washington

Iran loaded no crude oil onto tankers in September for the first time since the US-Israeli war began on Feb. 28, down from about 250,000 barrels per day in August, according to preliminary tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

Oil-tracking firms Kpler and Vortexa also recorded no Iranian crude loadings during September.

Iran has continued supplying some Chinese buyers from floating storage near Singapore, according to Bloomberg, though those reserves could decline without fresh cargoes leaving Iranian ports.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday that its forces had redirected 125 commercial vessels as of Sept. 30 to enforce the blockade. Ten vessels were redirected over the previous week.

Iran restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz after the US-Israeli strikes that began in February. The waterway briefly reopened under a June agreement before tensions escalated again and the United States resumed its blockade in mid-July.