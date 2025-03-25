Iran slams "fabricated" US accusations of forged Iraqi oil documents

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iran dismissed claims attributed to Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani that US forces seized Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf for using forged Iraqi documents.

Iranian Deputy Minister of International Affairs and Trade Ali Mohammad Mousavi rejected the allegations as “baseless,” asserting that Iranian oil sales adhere to recognized trade standards. “Investigations indicate that the Iraqi minister’s remarks were incomplete and based on statements from US officials,” Mousavi stated.

He accused Washington of fabricating accusations as part of its “unlawful and unjustified policy” of pressuring Iran, stressing that such claims would not deter the Iranian Oil Ministry from fulfilling its legal responsibilities.

The controversy follows reports in local and international media quoting Abdul-Ghani, who stated that US naval forces had seized Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf carrying falsified Iraqi shipping documents.

When asked on state television about potential US sanctions on Iraq’s state-run oil marketer, SOMO, for allegedly violating sanctions on Iran, Abdul-Ghani said Baghdad had received informal inquiries about the tankers. “We were informed that some oil tankers seized in the Gulf by the US Navy were carrying Iraqi shipping manifests,” he said. “It was later revealed that these tankers belonged to the Islamic Republic of Iran and were using forged Iraqi documents.”

The minister emphasized that SOMO operates with full transparency and has committed no violations in its oil export processes.

Iran faces restrictions on exporting oil primarily due to international sanctions imposed by the United States to curb Iran's nuclear program and regional activities. The sanctions target Iran's oil industry, which is a major source of revenue for the country, and include measures such as banning oil exports, freezing assets, and restricting financial transactions related to oil trade.