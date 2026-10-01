Shafaq News- Copenhagen

Portugal beat Denmark 4-2 on Thursday to maintain its perfect UEFA Nations League start without Cristiano Ronaldo, while Germany earned its first victory under Jürgen Klopp with a 2-0 win over Serbia.

Portugal moved to nine points from three Group A4 matches after Ronaldo left the national-team camp earlier this week. Wales earned its first points in the group with a 2-1 win over Norway in Cardiff, where Torbjørn Heggem was sent off shortly after halftime before Neco Williams scored the winner.

In Group A2, Germany climbed to four points after opening Klopp’s tenure with a draw against the Netherlands and a loss to Greece. Greece remained top with seven points after drawing 2-2 with the Netherlands, which recovered from a two-goal deficit.

In League B, the Republic of Ireland surrendered a two-goal halftime lead in a 2-2 draw with Austria. Troy Parrott scored twice before Alexander Prass and Michael Gregoritsch replied for the visitors.

In League D, Malta drew 1-1 with Gibraltar, while Azerbaijan and Liechtenstein finished 0-0.