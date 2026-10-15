Shafaq News- Sanaa

Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed 17 people and wounded 333 between October 7 and 11, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said on Thursday.

Coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki called the attacks on Saudi airports a threat to regional security, accusing the Houthis of attempting to target dozens of airports, oil facilities and ports across the Kingdom. He said King Khalid International Airport had come under 20 attacks since October 1, including one involving 10 drones as well as missiles and other projectiles.

ضحايا الاعتداءات الحوثية على مطار الملك خالد الدولي. https://t.co/TVsE15aA3p — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 15, 2026

Coalition Strikes Houthi Sites

The Coalition said it had destroyed 127 Houthi storage sites in mountainous areas and several launch platforms, adding that it targeted energy facilities, storage sites and maritime berths, along with ballistic missile depots in the mountains around Sanaa.

Attack on Maashiq Palace

Yemeni Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani said Prime Minister Shaya Al-Zindani and all cabinet members were safe after what he described as a five-missile Houthi attack on Maashiq Presidential Palace in the southern city of Aden.

نطمئن أبناء شعبنا اليمني، بأن دولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء وأعضاء الحكومة جميعهم بخير، عقب استهداف مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، قصر معاشيق الرئاسي في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، قبل قليل، بخمسة صواريخ. وسيصدر بيان من الحكومة، يتم فيه إطلاع الرأي العام على تفاصيل الاعتداء الإرهابي — معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) October 15, 2026

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed an attack in Aden, saying it targeted a Saudi military operations headquarters at Maashiq Palace. A military source cited by the Houthi-run Saba news agency also said weapons depots were targeted.

Marib And Taiz Fighting

Yemen TV, affiliated with the internationally recognized government, reported that the Houthis fired several ballistic missiles at the densely populated city of Marib.

It also said government forces repelled heavy Houthi attacks in Taiz and inflicted losses on the group.

Houthi-appointed acting Taiz Governor Ahmed Al-Masawi separately called on armed men in the city to leave homes and facilities, offering safe passage with their personal weapons through the Najd Qasim–Al-Turbah–Aden road or a peaceful settlement to avoid further fighting.

محافظ تعز أحمد المساوى: ندعو المسلحين في مدينة تعز لترك التمترس بالبيوت والمنشآت ونعرض عليهم الجنوح للسلم لضمان أمنهم وحياتهم الطبيعية أو الخروج بأمان بسلاحهم الشخصي #وكالة_سبأ https://t.co/JTO8ebADvC — سبأ (@alsyasiah) October 15, 2026

Competing Saudi-Houthi Claims

Saree separately denied that the Houthis had carried out any attack toward Saudi territory on Thursday, rejecting a Saudi claim of an attack targeting Medina.

He also claimed Saudi forces had carried out more than 2,350 airstrikes and missile attacks since the latest escalation and more than 274,302 air raids over the past 12 years.

بيانٌ صادرٌ عن القواتِ المسلحةِ اليمنيةِ بسمِ اللهِ الرحمنِ الرحيمِ قالَ تعالى: {فَمَنِ اعْتَدَى عَلَيْكُمْ فَاعْتَدُوا عَلَيْهِ بِمِثْلِ مَا اعْتَدَى عَلَيْكُمْ} صدقَ اللهُ العظيم ما سرده ناطق العدوان السعودي قبل قليل يمارس العدو السعودي المجرم أضعافه بكثير على بلدِنا منذ اثني عشر عاما بإجمالى أكثر من 274302 غارة جوية ارتكب بها كل أنواع الجرائم والمجازر. ومنذ بداية استئناف العمليات العدوانية والتصعيد الذي ابتدأه العدو السعودي على بلدنا شن العدو السعودي اكثر من 2350 غارة جوية وصاروخا. فمن يعتدي على بلدِنا لا ينتظر أن نرفع له التحية كنا قد كررنا تحذيراتنا لجميع الشركات الملاحية الجوية في كل الفترات السابقة بأن أجواء السعودية ومطاراتها غير آمنة باستثناء الأجواء المقدسة في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والآن نكرر التحذير ذاته ولدى قواتنا المسلحة القدرة على الرد بالمثل بفضل الله سبحانه وتعالى، وعملياتنا دفاعية ولنا كامل الحق حتى ينهي العدو السعودي عدوانه وحصاره عن بلدنا واللهُ حسبُنا ونعمَ الوكيلُ، نعمَ المولى ونعمَ النصيرُ عاشَ اليمنُ حراً عزيزاً مستقلاً، والنصرُ لليمنِ ولكلِّ أحرارِ الأمةِ صنعاءُ 4 جمادى الأولى 1448هـ الموافقُ 15 أكتوبر 2026م. صادرٌ عنِ القواتِ المسلحةِ اليمنيةِ — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 15, 2026

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah channel reported two Saudi airstrikes on farms in Al-Marashi district of Al-Jawf, as well as artillery and drone attacks on the Al-Sheikh area in the border district of Monabbih.