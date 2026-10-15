Riyadh airport attacks kill 17 over five days

Riyadh airport attacks kill 17 over five days
2026-10-15T16:41:55+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed 17 people and wounded 333 between October 7 and 11, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said on Thursday.

Coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki called the attacks on Saudi airports a threat to regional security, accusing the Houthis of attempting to target dozens of airports, oil facilities and ports across the Kingdom. He said King Khalid International Airport had come under 20 attacks since October 1, including one involving 10 drones as well as missiles and other projectiles.

Coalition Strikes Houthi Sites

The Coalition said it had destroyed 127 Houthi storage sites in mountainous areas and several launch platforms, adding that it targeted energy facilities, storage sites and maritime berths, along with ballistic missile depots in the mountains around Sanaa.

Attack on Maashiq Palace

Yemeni Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani said Prime Minister Shaya Al-Zindani and all cabinet members were safe after what he described as a five-missile Houthi attack on Maashiq Presidential Palace in the southern city of Aden.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed an attack in Aden, saying it targeted a Saudi military operations headquarters at Maashiq Palace. A military source cited by the Houthi-run Saba news agency also said weapons depots were targeted.

Marib And Taiz Fighting

Yemen TV, affiliated with the internationally recognized government, reported that the Houthis fired several ballistic missiles at the densely populated city of Marib.

It also said government forces repelled heavy Houthi attacks in Taiz and inflicted losses on the group.

Houthi-appointed acting Taiz Governor Ahmed Al-Masawi separately called on armed men in the city to leave homes and facilities, offering safe passage with their personal weapons through the Najd Qasim–Al-Turbah–Aden road or a peaceful settlement to avoid further fighting.

Competing Saudi-Houthi Claims

Saree separately denied that the Houthis had carried out any attack toward Saudi territory on Thursday, rejecting a Saudi claim of an attack targeting Medina.

He also claimed Saudi forces had carried out more than 2,350 airstrikes and missile attacks since the latest escalation and more than 274,302 air raids over the past 12 years.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah channel reported two Saudi airstrikes on farms in Al-Marashi district of Al-Jawf, as well as artillery and drone attacks on the Al-Sheikh area in the border district of Monabbih.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon