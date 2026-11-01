Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces detained a Syrian civilian while he was harvesting olives in the Yarmouk Basin of western Daraa province on Sunday, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The man, identified as Zaidan Al-Hussein, was detained in an olive grove in Wadi Koya. His whereabouts and the circumstances of his detention remain unknown, with no official statement issued.

In neighboring Quneitra province, Israeli troops posted signs around Western Al-Samadaniyah village threatening to target civilian convoys of more than three vehicles, a Shafaq News correspondent said.

The Sijil Center, which monitors Israeli military activity in Syria, recorded at least 140 incidents it classified as violations between October 22 and 31, including 106 in Quneitra, 23 in Daraa, nine in Rural Damascus, and two in Damascus. The center documented 43 aerial operations, 34 ground incursions, 19 checkpoints, 13 detentions, 11 raids, three shelling incidents, one killing, and 16 other violations.