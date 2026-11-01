Shafaq News- Homs

Syrian security forces foiled a “terrorist plot” targeting the Homs oil refinery on Sunday evening, a security source told Shafaq News.

The operation relied on surveillance and intelligence gathering, according to the source, who said the group behind the plot sought to “undermine Syria’s economic security and disrupt residents’ daily lives.” The group’s identity and details of the planned attack were not disclosed.

Security agencies are continuing to pursue leads related to the plot while coordinating operations across Syria to maintain stability.