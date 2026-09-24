Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said it found mortar rounds and related equipment in the desert of western Al-Anbar province that had been “prepared for use against military barracks and positions.”

The PMF did not identify who was behind the alleged plot or report any arrests.

An emergency unit from the PMF's 55th Brigade found the munitions during a security and search operation in rugged desert terrain south of the international highway, according to the statement. The PMF said the unit used explosive-remnant detection equipment and available intelligence during the operation.

The seized material was handled by the relevant authorities in accordance with established procedures, the PMF said.

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