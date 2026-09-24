Shafaq News- Ilam

Authorities in Iran’s western Ilam province have completed administrative steps needed to pursue international recognition for 16 elements of intangible cultural heritage, while 82 elements are already listed on Iran’s national heritage register, according to Mehr News Agency.

Raed Naseri-Far, deputy head of cultural heritage in Ilam, said the province’s intangible heritage includes beliefs, music and vocal traditions, local games, handicrafts, folk arts and mourning ceremonies.

Naseri-Far highlighted a project titled “A Melody from Antiquity to the Third Millennium,” which he said is linked to the Hurrian civilization, which flourished in parts of the Zagros Mountains. He said researchers had spent 30 years studying Hurrian melodies and found that many ancient vocal traditions are concentrated in Ilam, particularly in the province’s western areas.

Naseri-Far added that archaeologists had uncovered a flute and other musical instruments at several prehistoric sites in Ilam.