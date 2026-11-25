Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq launched its National Women, Peace and Security Agenda platform on Wednesday, alongside a package of government initiatives to support Iraqi women, including the rehabilitation of 75000 hectares of agricultural land owned by women.

Rashad Khalaf Hashem, director of the Prime Minister's Office, announced the measures while representing Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at a national conference in Baghdad marking the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign and the 2026 anniversary of the Agenda, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Media Office.

Hashem stressed that the conference should serve as a starting point for strengthening women's role in society, describing them as essential partners in building the country.

He also announced the allocation of 5 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $3.29 million) to fund the initiative, an increase in loans available to women, and plans to study the establishment of a fund supporting their small businesses.

The government is working to create a safe environment that guarantees women's rights to education, employment, and leadership, while protecting them from all forms of violence, Hashem said, noting that these efforts would involve implementing national strategies and international commitments, as well as engaging women in reform initiatives and anti-corruption efforts.