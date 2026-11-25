Shafaq News- Makhmour

Rwanga Foundation rehabilitated Runya Park in Makhmour district and handed it over to the district municipality, in addition to providing 10,000 liters of fuel to support a citywide cleaning campaign and restart municipal vehicles halted due to a financial crisis.

The park was reopened in the presence of representatives from the office of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani, the Makhmour district administrator, and residents.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rwanga Foundation Executive Director Hassan Sheikh Alauddin explained that the project was carried out under the direction of Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the foundation's chairman and founder, as part of its commitment to the people of Makhmour.

He highlighted the resilience of Makhmour's diverse communities, saying residents had resisted policies of exclusion and displacement, remained committed to their land despite threats, and helped protect surrounding areas, particularly Erbil, the capital of the KRI.

"Those who have lived through wars and conflicts deserve to receive services and enjoy prosperity and well-being," Sheikh Alauddin said.

The foundation also provided 10,000 liters of fuel at the municipality's request to support a citywide cleanup campaign and restart municipal vehicles that had been taken out of service due to financial difficulties.

Idris Nechirvan Barzani's approach prioritizes underserved areas rather than those that already receive greater attention, Sheikh Alauddin emphasized.

Before the renovation, Runya Park lacked sufficient green spaces and basic facilities. The project included laying 10,700 square meters of evergreen turf and installing eight high-mast lighting units, each with a capacity of 1,000 watts.

Additional improvements included installing 10 benches, three new swing sets, and three outdoor exercise machines, as well as renovating 12 pieces of playground equipment.

The foundation also installed 250 square meters of tartan surfacing and laid more than 200 square meters of concrete.

دەزگای روانگە (پارکی رۆنیا)ی لە مەخموور نۆژەنکردنەوە و سووتەمەنی بۆ هەڵمەتی پاککردنەوەی شارەکە دابین کرد لەمیانەی هەوڵە بەردەوامەكانی بۆ گەیاندنی خزمەتگوزاری بەو ناوچانەی زۆرترین پێویستییان پێیەتی، دەزگای روانگە لە رێورەسمێکدا بە ئامادەبوونی نووسینگەی رێزدار (نێچیرڤان بارزانی)، قایمقامی قەزای مەخموور، بەرپرسانی حزبی و حكومی، پڕۆژەی نۆژەنکردنەوەی پارکی رۆنیای لە قەزای مەخموور بەئەنجام گەیاند. گرنگترین کارەکانی نۆژەنکردنەوەکە بریتی بوون لە چاندنی 10،700 مەتر دووجا فریزی چوار وەرزی، دانانی 8 رووناککەرەوەی ئاستبەرزی 1000 واتی، دابینکردنی 10 کورسی پشوودان، 3 سێت جۆلانەی نوێ و 3 ئامێری وەرزشی، نۆژەنکردنەوەی 12 یاری پێشووی پارکەکە، لەگەڵ تارتانکردنی 250 مەتر دووجا و کۆنکرێتکردنی زیاتر لە 200 مەتر دووجا. هاوکات، لەسەر داوای شارەوانی مەخموور، دەزگای روانگە سووتەمەنی ئامێرەکانی دابینکرد بۆ هەڵمەتی پاککردنەوەی شارەکە. مەخموور 2026/11/25 Rwanga Foundation Renovates “Ronya Park” in Makhmour and Provides Fuel for the City's Cleaning Campaign As part of its ongoing efforts to deliver essential services to areas in greatest need, the Rwanga Foundation completed the renovation project of Ronya Park in Makhmour District. The Completion ceremony was held in the presence of the Office of H.E. "Nechirvan Barzani", the Mayor of Makhmour District, and local party and government officials. The key renovation works included planting 10,700 square meters of four-season grass, installing 8 high-intensity 1,000-watt floodlights, providing 10 park benches, 3 new swing sets, and 3 fitness machines, as well as renovating 12 existing playground sets, alongside installing 250 square meters of tartan flooring and concrete paving of more than 200 square meters. Additionally, upon the request of the Makhmour Municipality, the Rwanga Foundation supplied fuel for the machinery utilized in the city's cleaning campaign. Makhmour 25.11.2026 مؤسسة روانگه تُنجز مشروع تأهيل (منتزه رونيا) في مخمور وتوفر الوقود لحملة تنظيف المدينة في إطار جهودها المتواصلة لتقديم الخدمات الأساسية للمناطق الأكثر احتياجاً، أنجزت مؤسسة روانگه مشروع إعادة تأهيل منتزه رونيا في قضاء مخمور، وذلك خلال مراسم اختتام المشروع التي أُقيمت بحضور ممثل عن مكتب فخامة الرئيس نێچیرڤان بارزاني، وقائممقام قضاء مخمور، وعدد من المسؤولين الحزبيين والحكوميين المحليين. وشملت أعمال التأهيل زراعة مساحة قدرها 10،700 متر مربع بالعشب الطبيعي المخصص لمختلف فصول السنة، ونصب 8 كشافات إنارة عالية الشدة بقدرة 1،000 واط لكل منها، وتجهيز الحديقة بـ10 مقاعد للجلوس، و3 مجموعات جديدة من الأراجيح، و3 أجهزة رياضية، فضلاً عن صيانة 12 مجموعة من ألعاب الأطفال الموجودة مسبقاً. كما تضمنت الأعمال فرش 250 متراً مربعاً بأرضيات التارتان، وإنجاز أعمال التبليط الخرساني لمساحة تجاوزت 200 متر مربع. وفي سياق متصل، واستجابةً لطلب بلدية مخمور، وفرت مؤسسة روانگه الوقود اللازم لتشغيل الآليات المشاركة في حملة تنظيف المدينة، دعماً للجهود الرامية إلى تحسين الواقع الخدمي والبيئي فيها. مخمور 2026/11/25 — Rwanga Foundation (@RwangaFdn) November 25, 2026

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Erbil, the Rwanga Foundation is a non-governmental organization supporting education and community development across Iraq. The foundation says its programs in education, youth development, environmental protection, and assistance to vulnerable groups have benefited more than three million people.