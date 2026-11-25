Syria's Abdi warns ISIS threat persists
Shafaq News- Al-Hasakah
ISIS sleeper cells remain a security threat in Syria, Mazloum Abdi, an adviser to the Syrian President, said on Wednesday, following an attack on an Internal Security Forces facility in Al-Hasakah that killed two and wounded several others.
Abdi noted that the attack, carried out by a cell suspected of links to ISIS, highlighted the group's continued efforts to undermine security and stability in the region.
He vowed that the attack would not deter ongoing operations to track down ISIS cells and protect residents.
الهجوم الإرهابي الذي شنته خلية يُشتبه بارتباطها بتنظيم داعش على أحد مقرات الأمن الداخلي في مدينة الحسكة، يؤكد أن خطر التنظيم وخلاياه النائمة لا يزال قائماً، وأن محاولاته لزعزعة أمن واستقرار منطقتنا مستمرة. نتقدم بأحر التعازي إلى عائلات الشهيدين من قوى الأمن الداخلي ورفاقهما، ونتمنى الشفاء العاجل للجرحى. لن تثنينا هذه الهجمات عن مواصلة جهودنا في ملاحقة خلايا داعش وحماية أمن شعبنا واستقراره.— Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) November 25, 2026