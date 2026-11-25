Shafaq News- Al-Hasakah

ISIS sleeper cells remain a security threat in Syria, Mazloum Abdi, an adviser to the Syrian President, said on Wednesday, following an attack on an Internal Security Forces facility in Al-Hasakah that killed two and wounded several others.

Abdi noted that the attack, carried out by a cell suspected of links to ISIS, highlighted the group's continued efforts to undermine security and stability in the region.

He vowed that the attack would not deter ongoing operations to track down ISIS cells and protect residents.