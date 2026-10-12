Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani and Syrian Presidential Adviser Mazloum Abdi discussed developments in Syria, Kurdish rights, and regional stability, KRI’s Presidency said on Monday.

Barzani reaffirmed KRI’s support for a safe and stable Syria where the rights of Kurds and all communities are protected. He also called for stronger cooperation between Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, and Syria.

Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining security and stability.

سەرۆکی هەرێمی کوردستان پێشوازی لە مەزڵووم عەبدی دەکات https://t.co/5JrGSnZMCB https://t.co/evcFuOe6Cv — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) October 12, 2026

Abdi thanked Barzani for his continued support for Kurdish rights and his efforts to promote peace and stability.

Abdi previously commanded the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). He was appointed an adviser to Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa in August 2026, following the SDF’s dissolution and integration into Syrian state institutions under an agreement with Damascus.