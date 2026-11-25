Shafaq News- Najaf

Fire incidents in Iraq's Najaf province have fallen by 95.4%, with 97 recorded so far in 2026, down from 2,117 in 2023, Ali Tuwij, media director at the Najaf Civil Defense Directorate, said.

Speaking to Shafaq News on Tuesday, Tuwij attributed the decline to stepped-up inspections of businesses and projects that fail to meet safety standards, stressing that inspection teams now conduct daily field visits to ensure compliance with fire prevention regulations.

Earlier this month, the Al-Anbar Civil Defense Directorate reported an 85% decline in fires across the province in 2026, with the incidents leaving 46 people dead and 69 others injured.

Read more: Iraq’s fire risk landscape at the start of 2026