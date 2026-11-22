Shafaq News- Basra

Basra's local government on Sunday blamed deteriorating infrastructure at oil, electricity, and industrial facilities for a series of recent accidents in the province, including the deadly fire at the Al-Hartha power plant that killed two people and injured 44.

Basra Deputy Governor for Technical Affairs Zaid Al-Imara said a parliamentary delegation had visited the facility to investigate the fire and requested detailed technical reports from the deputy ministers of oil and electricity, who were present at the site.

Speaking at a joint press conference with parliament's Electricity and Energy Committee, Al-Imara urged the Ministries of Oil, Electricity, and Industry to inspect their facilities and take preventive measures to avoid further incidents and protect workers and nearby residents.

He also called on the federal government to give greater attention to Basra, noting that the oil-rich province contributes 89% of Iraq's public budget. He said its infrastructure and residents' safety should be a priority.

Committee Chairman Falah Saeed noted that the Al-Hartha thermal power plant and the gas pipeline supplying it date back to the 1970s. He added that homes damaged in the fire had been built within the pipeline's right-of-way.

"The cause of the fire has yet to be established," he said, adding that the Iraqi Parliament would summon officials from the ministries involved for questioning. "The committee will seek compensation for the families of those killed and people whose property was damaged, while recommending measures to address housing encroachments on pipeline rights-of-way across Iraq."

The fire broke out on Saturday, spreading to nearby homes and vehicles before Civil Defense crews brought it under control. The blaze halted power generation at the station, which has an installed capacity of 800 megawatts and was producing about 400 megawatts before the incident. The plant's director told Shafaq News that the explosion occurred outside the station's grounds and that the facility was ready to resume operations.

Basra Health Director Abbas Al-Tamimi reported 46 casualties, including two deaths. Twenty-five injured people had been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment, while 19 remained under medical care. Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi later ordered an urgent investigation to determine the cause of the explosion and establish responsibility.

Earlier today, an Iraqi parliamentary delegation arrived at the power plant to investigate the fire. It also planned to meet the victims' families and visit the injured to assess their condition and needs.