Iraq probes drone strike on cargo vessel near Al-Faw port

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq on Monday launched an investigation into a drone strike that hit a large cargo vessel in its territorial waters, forcing the evacuation of its crew.

According to Ahmed Jasim Al-Asadi, director general of the Higher Maritime Commission, emergency teams and supporting agencies are working to determine how the drone came into contact with the MSC SARISKA, while carrying out on-site inspections to assess any resulting damage.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed targeting the vessel as a response to a previous “US assault on an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman.” A security source also told Shafaq News that the drone impact on the cargo vessel led to the evacuation of 20 sailors to the Search and Rescue Center at Al-Faw Port, with no casualties reported.