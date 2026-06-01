IRGC claims responsibility for strike on vessel in Iraqi waters

Shafaq News- Basra

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted the vessel Sariska in Iraqi territorial waters, Iranian state television reported on Monday.

The IRGC said the attack was carried out in response to “a US attack on an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman, adding that its naval forces would respond decisively to any attack by the US military.

A security source in Basra told Shafaq News that a drone had struck the giant cargo vessel MSC, prompting the evacuation of 20 sailors to the Search and Rescue Center at Al-Faw Port, with no casualties reported.

Earlier in the day, the MSC vessel, which had departed from Dubai, suffered a mechanical malfunction in the Khor Abdullah waterway after leaving North Umm Qasr Port, where it had completed loading 96 export containers.