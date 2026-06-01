Beirut: Hezbollah and Israel accept US ceasefire proposal

Shafaq News- Washington/ Beirut

Hezbollah has agreed to a US proposal for a reciprocal halt in attacks with Israel, the Lebanese Embassy in Washington announced on Monday, citing discussions conducted by Lebanese authorities with the group.

Under the proposed arrangement, Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs (Dahyeh) would stop in exchange for Hezbollah refraining from “attacks on Israel.” Negotiations are set to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday in an effort to build on the latest progress and advance discussions toward a broader agreement.

البيان الصادر عن السفارة اللبنانية في واشنطن:في إطار المساعي التي تبذلها الدولة اللبنانية للحفاظ على الاستقرار وتجنيب لبنان المزيد من التصعيد، وفي أعقاب الاتصال الذي جرى بين رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون ووزير الخارجية الأميركي ماركو روبيو، تلقت السلطات اللبنانية تأكيداً… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) June 1, 2026

US President Donald Trump had said Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to halt attacks against each other after a “very productive” call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a “very good” conversation with Hezbollah through senior representatives. No Israeli troops would enter Beirut and that any forces previously heading toward the Lebanese capital had already turned back, he added.

However, Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah stated that the group's demand remained a “comprehensive ceasefire across all Lebanese territory” followed by a complete Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, and stressed that there would be "no return to the situation that existed before March 2." He also called for patience pending further developments, saying the coming hours would provide “greater clarity.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, meanwhile, warned that there was no ceasefire in Lebanon and that Israeli military operations, including house demolitions in southern Lebanon, would continue.