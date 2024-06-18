A new fire breaks out in Basra, the third in one day

Shafaq News/ A new fire broke out in Basra, southern Iraq, on Tuesday, marking the third such incident in a day, according to local security sources.

The blaze consumed a shop selling construction materials near the old Basra market, resulting in material losses only, the security source told Shafaq News Agency.

This latest fire follows another incident just hours earlier when a blaze erupted in commercial shops on Algeria Street in Basra.

Additionally, a fire had broken out the previous day on the upper floors of the Shanshal Mall in Basra.

The Civil Defense Directorate attributed the increasing number of fire incidents in Iraq to the use of highly flammable sandwich panels in construction and a lack of adherence to safety regulations and standards in buildings.