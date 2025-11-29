Security briefing: Arrests, killings, and fires mark Iraq’s day

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 29, 2025.

Two injured in shooting after wrong turn (Dhi Qar)

Two intoxicated men mistakenly entered a tribal area in Sayyid Dakhil, prompting residents to believe they were part of a security raid. Heavy gunfire followed, leaving both men severely wounded.

Terror suspect arrested (Baghdad)

Federal Police arrested a suspect wanted under terrorism charges for involvement in a past car bombing in al-Kadhimiya district.

Flag-burning case detainee held (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk’s Criminal Investigation Directorate detained a primary suspect in the recent burning of the Iraqi flag.

Fuel tanker explosion (Saladin)

A fuel tanker exploded during offloading at the Lablab station east of Samarra, causing a significant fire. Civil defense teams contained the blaze and investigations are underway to determine technical causes. No confirmed casualties have been reported.

Acid attack on a woman (Baghdad)

Baghdad Karkh Police detained three suspects after one allegedly threw acid at a woman driving in Al-Hurriya. A rapid investigative team tracked down and arrested the perpetrators.

Dismembered body found (Baghdad)

Security forces discovered a young man’s remains inside a trash dump in al-Sadr City. Initial inquiry suggests his mother is the killer; authorities are searching for her.

Three dead, injured in separate incidents (Najaf)

A man died, and another suffered severe burns after an electric shock while illegally tapping the power grid in an industrial building. Separately, a police officer was fatally run over by a speeding vehicle at Al-Haydariya checkpoint.

Two killed, six injured in traffic accidents (Diyala)

Two men — including a municipality employee — died in a crash between a taxi and a pickup on the Baqubah-Muqdadiya road. In another incident, four people were injured when a minivan overturned near Hamrin.

Man kills wife during domestic dispute (Basra)

A man in his 50s suffocated his wife with a pillow during a family argument in Hartha, north of Basra. Police arrested the suspect and transferred the body for forensic procedures.