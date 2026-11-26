Shafaq News- Kuwait (Updated at 19:51)

Two Italian nationals have died of wounds sustained in an Iranian drone attack on a facility in Kuwait, the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Kuwait's armed forces detected several Iranian drones in the country's airspace earlier in the day, ministry spokesman Col. Saud Abdulaziz al-Atwan said. The attack wounded two other people, a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani, and caused property damage.

Italy's Foreign Ministry confirmed the deaths, identifying the victims as civilian technicians working for the defense contractor Rheinmetall.

Iran's armed forces spokesman denied the Kuwaiti accusation, saying Iranian forces had not carried out any military or offensive operations in the region.