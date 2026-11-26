Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity has launched an investigation into payments to 3,150 civilian guards assigned to protect oil pipelines in Kirkuk, following reports that they may be fictitious employees, the commission said on Thursday.

The commission dispatched two field teams, one tasked with investigating payments to guards assigned to pipelines operated by the state-run North Oil Company.

The second team is examining licenses issued by the Industry Ministry's General Directorate for Industrial Development to oxidation, refining, and asphalt plants to determine whether they comply with legal requirements.

The teams were formed following recommendations from a committee established by the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to investigate the smuggling of North Oil Company supplies abroad, the commission said.

A widening crackdown

The investigation is the latest step in Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's widening crackdown on oil smuggling, which this week included dismissing oil and security officials in Kirkuk and ordering federal control over oil exports and border crossings in the Kurdistan Region.

In recent weeks, authorities have uncovered illegal connections to oil pipelines between Dhi Qar and Basra, investigated suspected smuggling sites in Jurf Al-Sakhr in northern Babil province, and intercepted fuel-smuggling operations in Iraq's territorial waters. A court in Nineveh also sentenced two members of Iraq's Energy Police to seven years in prison each for their role in oil smuggling.

The commission registered 152 criminal cases and 76 reports related to suspected oil smuggling between 2024 and 2026. Of the criminal cases, 53 remain under investigation, and 11 have been referred to court.

Economist Ahmed Saddam previously told Shafaq News that oil smuggling costs Iraq an estimated $2 billion annually, with around 60,000 barrels diverted daily, citing unofficial international estimates.