Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Thursday's trading at a lower rate in Iraq, reaching 169,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the rate at Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges recorded 169,000 dinars, down from the morning session's 169,450.

Exchange shops in Baghdad sold the dollar at 169,500 dinars and bought it at 168,500.

In Erbil, selling and buying prices stood at 169,450 and 169,350, respectively.