Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani and Italy’s ambassador to Iraq, Niccolò Fontana, called on Thursday for Baghdad and Erbil to resolve their disputes through dialogue based on Iraq’s constitution.

According to a statement frm KRI’s presidency, the two discussed federal directives concerning KRI and ways to expand Italy’s cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. Italian Consul General Tommaso Sansoni attended the meeting, which also covered regional developments and the need to resolve disputes peacefully and maintain security and stability.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی پێشوازی لە باڵیۆزی ئیتالیا لە عێراق دەکات https://t.co/qrddfM9oqc https://t.co/PZQzTV54C5 — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) November 26, 2026

Earlier this week, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi directed the federal Border Ports Commission to take control of all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region and required federal Oil Ministry approval for exports of crude oil and petroleum products. The directives followed an investigation into oil smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company (NOC).

Al-Zaidi also directed the ministry to manage its oilfields under KRI security control in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin and Diyala. Kurdish leaders rejected the directives, calling for disputes to be resolved under the constitution and opposing unilateral measures they said infringed on the Kurdistan Region’s powers.