Shafaq News- Wasit

Iraq’s Midland Oil Company has completed drilling and testing the first appraisal well at the Dhufriyah oilfield in Wasit province, with tests showing promising signs of oil and gas, the company said on Thursday.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the completion of testing, company director general Mohammed Yassin Hassan said DH-3 was the first well drilled since the development contract was signed. The results supported earlier geological studies and would guide further reservoir appraisal and updates to the development plan ahead of commercial development.

Hassan called for speeding up work at the field and using artificial intelligence and digital oilfield technology to improve operations.

A representative of field operator ADO Digital Energy said the company would pursue its “5D Oilfield” development approach and continue working with Midland Oil Company.