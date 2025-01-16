Massive fire erupts at Kuwaiti oil field near Iraq border

Shafaq News/ A large fire erupted on Thursday at an oil field in Kuwait near the Iraqi border. Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News that the blaze, located within Kuwaiti territory, was clearly visible from the Iraqi side due to its proximity to the border crossing.

Video footage captured by witnesses shows intense flames and dense black smoke rising from the site, with reports suggesting that efforts to contain the fire have not yet been successful.

Kuwaiti authorities have not issued an official statement on the incident, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.