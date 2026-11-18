Shafaq News- Tehran/ Kuwait/ Manama

Iran's army said Wednesday it had targeted US military platforms in Kuwait, warning that any response to threats or aggression would be "decisive, crushing, and without geographic limits."

"Iranian military drones struck Patriot air defense systems and US military drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait," the army said in a statement carried by Iranian media.

Iran’s Army: The US Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait was targeted by Iranian drones Follow: https://t.co/oa9JV4iSOo https://t.co/d2f5dxDFqC — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) November 18, 2026

The statement came hours after Kuwait's military reported that its air defenses were engaging "hostile" drones, with no damage documented.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات طائرات مسيّرة معادية. تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش بأن أصوات الانفجارات، إن سُمعت، فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية. ويرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة. #الجيش_الكويتي https://t.co/fW8CUwJL6M — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) November 17, 2026

Meanwhile, Bahrain's Defense Force General Command claimed intercepting Iranian aerial attacks and accused Tehran of continuing to target the kingdom, which is home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

تعلن القيادة العامة لقوة دفاع البحرين أن إيران تواصل نهجها العدائي الممنهج عبر اعتداءاتها الآثمة التي تستهدف مملكة البحرين. https://t.co/8zDIp8tEBJ https://t.co/SaJqa2zYs1 — قوة دفاع البحرين (@BDF_Bahrain) November 18, 2026

On Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted a US military radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain. The IRGC described the strike as retaliation for what it called US violations of Iranian airspace.

The regional exchanges followed several US strikes on Iran's southern island of Qeshm, in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes caused no damage to residential or commercial areas or infrastructure, according to Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Iran's southern Hormozgan province.