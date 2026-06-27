Bahrain accuses Iran of violating Islamabad MoU after drone attack

Shafaq News- Manama

Bahrain on Saturday condemned an Iranian drone attack on its territory as a "flagrant violation" of the country’s sovereignty after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced strikes on US military positions across the Middle East.

The Foreign Ministry said the alleged assault breached the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, signed on June 17, 2026, under which Iran had committed to permanently halt military operations and respect the sovereignty of regional states.

The ministry also referred to UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which Bahrain said it had submitted on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Jordan and received the backing of 136 countries.

Earlier today, the IRGC noted that the strikes targeted US military positions in response to US airstrikes on Iran's southern coast, accusing Washington of violating Article 5 of the Islamabad memorandum, which Tehran said assigned Iran responsibility for coordinating navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Foreign Ministry asserted that the operation was carried out under the country's right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and stressed the need for countries on the southern shore of the Persian Gulf to adhere to the principle of good neighborliness and prevent their territory or facilities from being used for attacks against Iran.

A recent joint statement issued in Manama by the US Secretary of State and GCC foreign ministers urged Iran to address “threats to regional security,” including its ballistic missile and drone programs and support for regional proxy groups. Iran's Foreign Ministry rejected the allegations against its peaceful nuclear program as "a repetition of a big lie fabricated by Israel and the United States," and called on the GCC states to cooperate with Tehran on establishing a nuclear-weapon-free zone in West Asia rather than portraying its nuclear activities as a regional threat.