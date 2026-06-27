Tourists discover intact Iranian drone in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Erbil

An Iranian Arash-2 drone was found in Erbil province, Kurdistan Region, after tourists alerted security forces to its location, a local source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The drone, measuring about 4.5 meters in length with a four-meter wingspan, crashed in an area of Soran district that had been covered by snow, which helped preserve it intact.

During the recent US-Israeli war against Iran, Tehran repeatedly announced missile and drone strikes targeting the headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in the Region.

Meanwhile, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council instructed courts to apply the country's anti-terrorism law against anyone found manufacturing, possessing, or using drones for unlawful purposes.