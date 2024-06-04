Asayish raids drug factory in Garmian, arrests 5 suspects

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, the Asayish Foundation (the domestic security agency of the Kurdistan Regional Government) announced the results of the investigation into the drug factory case that was seized in the borders of the Meydan sub-district in the Garmian Region, Kalar district.

Asayish spokesman Colonel Salam Abdul Khaleq stated that "the drug factory was in the construction stage," noting that "five individuals were arrested on charges of involvement in the case."

He added, "Judicial orders were issued to arrest three others in connection with the factory," stressing "the confiscation of 140 kg of damaged narcotic substances in the factory."

"Investigations conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in Kalar led to the arrest of another defendant, in addition to the confiscation of 1,765 kg of raw materials used in the drug industry."

Notably, the Kurdish Government has intensified efforts to address drug trafficking, urging cooperation from both Kurdish and international communities to tackle what it termed an "endemic" threat.

Speaking at a conference dedicated to combating drugs and psychotropic substances in Erbil last March, PM Masrour Barzani highlighted the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) actions to eliminate the proliferation of drugs, calling for collective action to eradicate the root causes of drug-related challenges.

Barzani pointed to armed groups operating in disputed areas between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as along the Region's borders with neighboring countries, as hindrances to Kurdish security forces' efforts in combating drug trafficking. These groups, he noted, exploit security vulnerabilities and impede anti-drug operations.

Despite these challenges, Barzani affirmed the KRG's commitment to combating the drug menace and preventing its escalation.