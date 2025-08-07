Garmian hosts first women’s art forum

Shafaq News – Garmian

The Garmian Administration launched, on Thursday, its first women’s art forum under the theme “Pioneering Women of Garmian,” celebrating female creativity and cultural leadership.

Garmian is a semi-autonomous administrative region within the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, covering areas between al-Sulaymaniyah and Diyala provinces.

Backed by Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Culture and Youth Hama Hama Saeed and Garmian Administrator Jalal Sheikh Nuri, the event was organized by the General Directorate of Culture and Arts.

Held at the directorate’s main hall, the forum drew artists, officials, and cultural figures from across the region, according to Shafaq News correspondent.

The program opened with a group exhibition featuring 31 female painters, followed by a moment of silence for fallen martyrs and poetry readings by Henar Mufti and Rizan Qassab.

A panel discussion explored women’s influence in the arts and their role in economic empowerment, with contributions from Gulala Hameed and Haifa Majid, before the Ahwa Ensemble closed the event with three songs and an original instrumental piece.

Artist Zahraa Ali told Shafaq News the forum marked a meaningful step in giving women greater visibility in the cultural scene and recognized their growing influence across sectors.

The event ended with certificates for participating artists and honorary awards for five local women’s organizations.