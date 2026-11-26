Shafaq News- Diyala

Just meters from the Khuraisan River in central Baquba, Khiyam Laundry has retained its name and traditional equipment for more than eight decades, preserving a piece of the Iraqi city's commercial history despite changes in ownership.

The laundry dates back to the 1940s, when it was owned by a Jewish man named Miri. Although ownership later passed to a local family, residents continued to know the establishment by its original name, which has been passed down through generations.

The shop still houses equipment from an earlier era, including a French Hoffman Rim iron, more than 50 years old, that operates using gas and kerosene. It also has a machine locally known as a "gasoline washer," which uses a special liquid to clean clothes while helping prevent fabric damage.

Sajjad Ammar, a relative of the current owners who works at the laundry, told Shafaq News that Khiyam Laundry is the oldest establishment of its kind in Baquba, tracing its origins to the 1940s.

A local family purchased the business during that decade, and ownership subsequently passed down through its descendants until it reached the current family.

Today, Muhammad and Faris, the sons of Hajj Issam, manage the laundry, with Ammar working alongside them as a relative of the family.

Ammar said the shop continues to attract customers from different parts of Baquba, particularly tribal sheikhs, community figures, military officers, and retirees, who value its professional standards and traditional approach to the trade.