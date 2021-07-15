Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Member of the rapid response forces injured in Baquba.

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-15T18:57:36+0000
Member of the rapid response forces injured in Baquba.

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that a member of the rapid response force was injured in an attack on a checkpoint northeast of Baquba in Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Armed elements attacked a security point for the rapid response forces on the outskirts of Abu Saida district, 30 km northeast of Baquba, injuring one of its member

The source added, "The rapid response forces confronted the attackers and forced them to flee, while a combing campaign was launched in search of the perpetrators of the attack."

The rapid response forces are stationed in the Al-Fabara and Abu Saida areas, to control terrorist attacks and armed clan conflicts.

related

The Federation of Agricultural Associations in Diyala expects the rainfed agriculture to recover soon

Date: 2020-11-27 19:25:27
The Federation of Agricultural Associations in Diyala expects the rainfed agriculture to recover soon

Economy in Diyala recovers as the local trade with some areas in Kurdistan increases

Date: 2021-01-26 09:54:12
Economy in Diyala recovers as the local trade with some areas in Kurdistan increases

Iraqi Minister of Water visits drought-stricken Diyala for the 10th time this month

Date: 2021-05-13 13:37:22
Iraqi Minister of Water visits drought-stricken Diyala for the 10th time this month

Drought jeopardizing Fish growing in Diyala: 75% of fishery resources might go in vain

Date: 2021-06-04 20:00:53
Drought jeopardizing Fish growing in Diyala: 75% of fishery resources might go in vain

Despite the Ministry's decision.. Iranian eggs smuggled to Iraq and sold as local products

Date: 2021-06-25 09:30:20
Despite the Ministry's decision.. Iranian eggs smuggled to Iraq and sold as local products

Garmyan and Diyala authorities deny reports about Iranian water releases reaching the Sirwan river

Date: 2021-07-15 08:03:26
Garmyan and Diyala authorities deny reports about Iranian water releases reaching the Sirwan river

"Billions wasted daily", Diyala demands investing gas fields in the governorate

Date: 2020-08-16 12:13:24
"Billions wasted daily", Diyala demands investing gas fields in the governorate

100 billion dinars to build the Australian hospital

Date: 2020-08-24 21:12:36
100 billion dinars to build the Australian hospital