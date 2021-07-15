Member of the rapid response forces injured in Baquba.

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that a member of the rapid response force was injured in an attack on a checkpoint northeast of Baquba in Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Armed elements attacked a security point for the rapid response forces on the outskirts of Abu Saida district, 30 km northeast of Baquba, injuring one of its member

The source added, "The rapid response forces confronted the attackers and forced them to flee, while a combing campaign was launched in search of the perpetrators of the attack."

The rapid response forces are stationed in the Al-Fabara and Abu Saida areas, to control terrorist attacks and armed clan conflicts.