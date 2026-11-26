Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities intercepted 400,000 Captagon pills originating from Lebanon and arrested three members of a suspected smuggling network in coordination with Syrian authorities, the General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances said on Thursday.

The shipment was destined for neighboring countries, the directorate said, adding that authorities continue to pursue international drug trafficking networks in cooperation with regional security agencies.

In a separate operation, Iraq's Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency detained a foreign traveler attempting to smuggle one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine into Iraq through the Shalamcheh border crossing in Basra province. The agency said the suspect admitted to the charge during questioning and was referred to the relevant authorities.

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News that a Pakistani national was arrested in southern Baghdad with 11 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

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