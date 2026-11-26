Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces launched airstrikes and artillery attacks across eastern and southern Lebanon on Thursday, targeting areas in the Western Beqaa, Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun, and Nabatieh districts, Lebanese media reported.

In the Western Beqaa, Israeli aircraft carried out several strikes, including two powerful raids. In southern Lebanon, an airstrike destroyed a building in Bint Jbeil district, while artillery fire hit areas in Bint Jbeil and Nabatieh. Additional explosions were also reported in the south.

At dawn, Israeli artillery targeted several areas in Marjayoun district.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry's November 5 update, Israeli attacks had killed 4,390 people and wounded 12,429 since March 2, bringing the totals since October 8, 2023, to 8,957 killed and 30,665 wounded.