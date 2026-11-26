Shafaq News- Duhok

Commercial traffic at the Faysh Khabur–Semalka border crossing, linking Duhok in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) with northeastern Syria, will be suspended starting Friday, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

According to the source, the suspension follows orders received by the crossing's authorities.

The move follows the closure of the Al-Waleed crossing between Nineveh province and Syria and the Pashta crossing with Iran.