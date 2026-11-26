Trade suspended at KRI-Syria border crossing
2026-11-26T21:02:06+00:00
Shafaq News- Duhok
Commercial traffic at the Faysh Khabur–Semalka border crossing, linking Duhok in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) with northeastern Syria, will be suspended starting Friday, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.
According to the source, the suspension follows orders received by the crossing's authorities.
The move follows the closure of the Al-Waleed crossing between Nineveh province and Syria and the Pashta crossing with Iran.