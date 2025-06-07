Iraq’s Wasit wheat output surges 20%

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Wasit province has recorded a 20% year-on-year increase in wheat production, delivering approximately 636,000 tons this season despite logistical hurdles and storage shortages, local officials reported on Saturday.

Provincial agriculture director Arkan Maryoush confirmed the gains, noting that the harvest exceeded last year’s levels by over 100,000 tons.

“This season was challenging, but we managed to collect all local production during the 45-day harvesting period,” he told Shafaq News.

Maryoush pointed to major bottlenecks, especially the saturation of local silos still holding last year’s grain, including limited transport operations by the Trade Ministry, but targeted interventions helped redirect surplus volumes of about 60,000 tons to federal facilities.

Wasit’s wheat consumption stands at around 130,000 tons annually, meaning the province’s output is nearly five times its local needs, although procurement of seeds by state-affiliated companies remains in progress.

Earlier, the Agriculture Ministry announced that Iraq is now self-sufficient in seven staple crops and is exporting 13, including tomatoes, potatoes, and dates.

However, Iraq’s subsidy-heavy grain policy is drawing scrutiny, as the state pays farmers nearly double the global market price, creating a stockpile of over 1.5 million tons and an estimated net loss of $500 million.

Economists warn that without better planning, the country could face waste and financial strain — particularly as climate volatility and water shortages place long-term pressure on farming.

Iraq remains among the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries, despite those gains, following years of drought, shrinking river flows, and soil degradation that reduced arable land in several provinces. While this season marked a success, analysts caution that Iraq’s food security strategy must account for structural risks. However, Maryoush still expressed optimism about future harvests. “With continued support, Wasit can remain a strategic contributor to national food security.”