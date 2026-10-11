Shafaq News

Manchester City maintained its perfect Premier League start with a 3-0 win over 10-man Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, moving three points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table after six matches.

Ryan Gravenberch was sent off for a second yellow card in the 62nd minute before Erling Haaland opened the scoring three minutes later. Jeremy Doku doubled City’s lead in the 68th minute, and Rayan Cherki added a third 10 minutes later. The defeat was Liverpool’s first in the league this season and left it ninth.

It was City’s first match since an independent commission found the club guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules. City denies wrongdoing and has appealed the decision.

Earlier today, Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 at Selhurst Park, handing former Palace manager Oliver Glasner a defeat on his return with Forest. Dan Ndoye gave Forest an early lead before Daichi Kamada, Jefferson Lerma, and Yeremy Pino scored for Palace, which secured its first home league win of the season.

Hull City and Everton drew 2-2 at the MKM Stadium after all four goals came in the second half. Joe Gelhardt put Hull ahead before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry turned the game around for Everton, but substitute Mohamed Belloumi equalized in the 74th minute. Everton remains unbeaten in the Premier League, while Hull preserved its unbeaten home record.