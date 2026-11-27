Shafaq News- Erbil

The valleys surrounding the villages of Sisawa, Fatawa and Alana in the Khushnawati area, northeast of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), take on a striking natural beauty during autumn, with dense forests and towering poplar and plane trees creating colorful landscapes.

As the season sets in, the leaves change from green to shades of yellow, orange and red, covering the mountains and valleys in vibrant colors. Fallen leaves blanket large stretches of woodland, adding to the area's distinctive autumn scenery.

Shafaq News photographers toured the area, capturing images of its seasonal landscapes and the changing colors across its valleys and villages.

Early in the morning and shortly before sunset, thick fog drifts between the mountains and villages, creating a tranquil atmosphere and adding to the scenery.

With its mild and occasionally chilly autumn weather, the area attracts visitors seeking to explore its valleys and orchards. Its extensive forests and towering poplar and plane trees draw visitors from different areas to enjoy the seasonal colors and natural surroundings.