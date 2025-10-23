Autumn colors brighten Kufa’s streets and cafes

Shafaq News – Kufa

With Iraq entering a season of mild autumn temperatures, families are filling city streets to escape the stifling summer nights, seeking relaxation in cafes and markets, especially in Kufa, a city in Najaf province known for its religious and historical heritage.

Shafaq News captured Thursday evening the distinctive autumn ambiance transforming Kufa with warm colors, enchanting evenings, and the rhythm of daily life.

Photographers documented lively activity in the city’s traditional markets and streets adorned with evening lights. Cafes welcomed crowds drawn to the aroma of authentic Iraqi tea and warm social gatherings.

Kufa, one of Najaf province’s most notable districts, preserves its heritage and religious significance, blending the charm of the past with the vitality of modern life. Autumn evenings, in particular, lend the city a special aura of calm and beauty.