Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi government condemned Saturday’s Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and called for an immediate end to military operations and greater protection for civilians across the region, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Sabah Al-Numan said on Sunday.

Al-Numan rejected further military escalation, particularly attacks on civilian infrastructure, warning that continued hostilities threaten regional security and stability. He called for dialogue rather than military confrontation and urged freedom of navigation, air travel, and movement across the region, emphasizing shared economic and development interests.

The attack killed 12 people, including four Saudis, two Bangladeshis, and one national each from the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan, and Egypt, and wounded 309 others, according to Saudi authorities.