Shafaq News- Riyadh

Three Saudi citizens were killed and several others injured in two attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced on Friday, one day after Yemen’s Houthis claimed missile strikes on the airport.

According to GACA, the first attack targeted airport facilities, while the second struck a Saudi Arabian Airlines aircraft. The assaults also caused material damage, with injuries among Saudi citizens and foreign residents ranging from minor to severe.

The authority confirmed that air traffic at the airport had returned to normal.

#بيان بشأن استهداف مرافق مطار الملك خالد الدولي وطائرة تابعة للخطوط السعودية. #الطيران_المدني https://t.co/PPB2d6igZw — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) October 9, 2026

On Thursday, Yemen’s Ansarallah movement, also known as the Houthis, claimed it had launched two cruise missiles at King Khalid International Airport, alongside ballistic missile attacks on Najran Airport and an air base in Khamis Mushait. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the missiles hit their targets, disrupting airport operations and damaging facilities, including the air base.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, earlier today, condemned the Houthi attacks and reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, signed on August 7 by Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan. The deal establishes a collective-defense framework under which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all three.