Shafaq News- Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condemned the deadly Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid and Abha international airports, reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to the Kingdom’s security and sovereignty under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement.

“We also fully support Saudi Arabia’s legitimate right to defend its people and protect its cities and vital infrastructure,” Sharif said. “The Houthi militia must immediately cease these attacks.”

I strongly condemn the repeated terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the targeting of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport, which resulted in loss of lives and injuries to civilians. I commend the vigilance and professionalism of the Saudi armed forces and the Coalition in intercepting multiple ballistic missiles and their tireless efforts to protect innocent lives and safeguard the Kingdom. Pakistan stands in unwavering solidarity with the leadership and people of our brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In line with the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, and recent decisions taken by its Strategic Political and Defense Committee, our commitment to the Kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security is resolute. We also fully support Saudi Arabia’s legitimate right to defend its people and protect its cities and vital infrastructure. The Houthi militia must immediately cease these attacks. We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Saudi Arabia in the face of these threats. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 9, 2026

On Wednesday, Yemen’s Houthis, also known as Ansarallah, claimed two attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, first with drones and later with a ballistic missile, alongside strikes on Abha International Airport and the Khamis Mushait air base, asserting that their operations disrupted air traffic and damaged the military facility. Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation subsequently reported three deaths and 36 injuries in attacks on King Khalid and Abha airports, with Saudi citizens and foreign residents among the casualties.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan agreed to begin implementing their collective-defense commitments under the Mecca Defense Alliance, including arrangements to provide military forces and capabilities for rapid deployment to Saudi Arabia. The three countries signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement on August 7, establishing a framework under which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all three.

Separately, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a US official and a Syrian military official, that Syria was considering military assistance to Saudi Arabia, either through defensive support against Houthi attacks or by deploying forces alongside Saudi-backed Yemeni troops.