Pakistan reaffirms Saudi defense pact after Houthi attacks

Pakistan reaffirms Saudi defense pact after Houthi attacks
2026-10-09T06:32:28+00:00

Shafaq News- Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condemned the deadly Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid and Abha international airports, reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to the Kingdom’s security and sovereignty under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement.

“We also fully support Saudi Arabia’s legitimate right to defend its people and protect its cities and vital infrastructure,” Sharif said. “The Houthi militia must immediately cease these attacks.”

On Wednesday, Yemen’s Houthis, also known as Ansarallah, claimed two attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, first with drones and later with a ballistic missile, alongside strikes on Abha International Airport and the Khamis Mushait air base, asserting that their operations disrupted air traffic and damaged the military facility. Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation subsequently reported three deaths and 36 injuries in attacks on King Khalid and Abha airports, with Saudi citizens and foreign residents among the casualties.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan agreed to begin implementing their collective-defense commitments under the Mecca Defense Alliance, including arrangements to provide military forces and capabilities for rapid deployment to Saudi Arabia. The three countries signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement on August 7, establishing a framework under which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all three.

Separately, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a US official and a Syrian military official, that Syria was considering military assistance to Saudi Arabia, either through defensive support against Houthi attacks or by deploying forces alongside Saudi-backed Yemeni troops.

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